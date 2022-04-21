Could the 2022 election result in a hung parliament? History shows Australians have nothing to fear from it
By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
David Lee, Associate Professor of History, UNSW Sydney
Since the advent of the two-party preferred system, there have been two examples of parties governing effectively in minority, and with the support of independents.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 21, 2022