Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

By Soheila Kolahdouz Esfahani, Assistant Professor, Visual Arts Department, Western University
Share this article
As Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque designs have migrated globally, they’ve been adapted, and may not even be recognized as bearing the influence of Islamic societies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Diamond mines in the Northwest Territories are not a girl’s best friend
~ Punishment of Deliveroo by French court is a blow to the platform's business model
~ The Rassemblement National and Russia: history of a strategic alliance
~ Space Blocs: The future of international cooperation in space is splitting along lines of power on Earth
~ Climate change is altering the seasonal rhythm of plant life-cycle events
~ If Elon Musk succeeds in his Twitter takeover, it would restrict, rather than promote, free speech
~ Canada's marine conservation toolbox needs an overhaul to counter climate change
~ Without stricter conditions, NZ should be in no hurry to reopen its border to cruise ships
~ Workforce shortages are putting NDIS participants at risk. Here are 3 ways to attract more disability sector workers
~ ReBOOT: what is the 'better off overall test', and should you be worried about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter