Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a new GCSE in natural history can help us towards a greener future

By Mark Fellowes, Professor of Ecology, University of Reading
Jo Anna Reed Johnson, Lecturer in Science Education, University of Reading
Share this article
The UK’s education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, has announced the launch of a GCSE in natural history, a key part of helping bring back the study of plants and animals into the lives of young people. Long championed by the environmentalist Mary Colwell, this qualification is welcome.

The world is facing both a climate crisis and a biodiversity crisis, each resulting from the damaging effects of our species on the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Aleksei Navalny: new film about jailed dissident who dared to defy the power of Putin
~ How Russia's fixation on the Second World War helps explain its Ukraine invasion
~ Ukraine recap: why words are important – and truth must triumph over propaganda
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter