Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: why words are important – and truth must triumph over propaganda

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Matt Warren, Acting Editor (maternity cover), The Conversation
Share this article
It’s eight weeks since the Russian military rolled across the border into Ukraine, telling the world that this was just a “special military operation” aiming to free an oppressed people from what Vladimir Putin called a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

The character of this war on the Ukrainian people has completely changed in recent weeks, after robust defence managed to push Russian forces out of areas in the north and west of the country and forced Russia’s military planners to rethink their strategy. Now attacking forces are focusing on the south and east of the country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Aleksei Navalny: new film about jailed dissident who dared to defy the power of Putin
~ How a new GCSE in natural history can help us towards a greener future
~ How Russia's fixation on the Second World War helps explain its Ukraine invasion
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter