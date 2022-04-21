Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
here has been a great deal of debate about Scott Morrison’s “character”. Now, in the controversy over Liberal candidate Katherine Deves, we have seen the prime minister fail a significant character testThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
~ Many young French voters are approaching the presidential runoff with a shrug and vow to 'vote blank'
~ Can you truly own anything in the metaverse? A law professor explains how blockchains and NFTs don't protect virtual property
~ Kashmir: what happens after Imran Khan’s downfall?
~ Effect of lockdowns on birth rates in the UK
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter