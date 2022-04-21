Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Disclose whereabouts of detained trade union leaders

By Amnesty International
Responding to the detention on Tuesday evening of 16 independent trade union leaders, at least seven of whom are being held incommunicado in an unknown location, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The Belarusian authorities must immediately disclose the whereabouts of seven trade union leaders who were detained on […] The post Belarus: Disclose whereabouts of detained trade union leaders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


