Human Rights Observatory

Anthony Albanese confined to home for seven days after testing COVID positive

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Labor’s worst fears have been realised with Anthony Albanese testing positive for COVID.

In a statement late Thursday, the opposition leader said: “Following a routine PCR test this afternoon ahead of interstate travel to Western Australia, I have returned a positive result for COVID this evening”. He has been testing regularly.

“I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next seven days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice,” he said.

Albanese said that “while at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister”.


© The Conversation -


