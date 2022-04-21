Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African cities can do more to protect children from climate change

By Rongedzayi Fambasayi, Doctoral Researcher: Faculty of Law, North-West University
Share this article
Six in 10 people will be living in cities by 2030. This is concerning. Cities are responsible for over 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet cities can also do a lot to mitigate climate change and help people adapt to its impacts. Cities can use renewable energy sources, promote greener transport, and get industries to cut pollution and adopt cleaner…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia: programme of 'patriotic education' aims to create next generation of Putin faithful
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison fails the 'character' test posed by his Warringah candidate
~ Psychopaths can feel emotions and can be treated – don't believe what you see on crime shows
~ The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health
~ Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process – chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
~ Achoo! 5 essential reads for pollen season
~ Clarence Thomas and his wife's text messages highlight missing ethics rules at the Supreme Court
~ Many young French voters are approaching the presidential runoff with a shrug and vow to 'vote blank'
~ Can you truly own anything in the metaverse? A law professor explains how blockchains and NFTs don't protect virtual property
~ Kashmir: what happens after Imran Khan’s downfall?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter