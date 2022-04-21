Climate may not directly drive conflict but it's critical for building peace
By Grazia Pacillo, Senior Economist, Co-lead CGIAR FOCUS Climate Security, CGIAR System Organization
Ana Maria Loboguerrero, Research Director, Climate Action, CGIAR System Organization
Elisabeth Gilmore, Associate Professor of Climate Change, Technology and Policy, Carleton University
Peter Läderach, Climate scientist, CGIAR System Organization
Tanaya Dutta Gupta, PhD Candidate in Sociology at University of California, Davis, and Climate Security Specialist at CGIAR FOCUS Climate Security, CGIAR System Organization
Climate change isn’t a direct driver of conflict. Most scientists agree on this and it’s reflected in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II Report. There isn’t a straight line between climate-related risks and conflict-related outcomes.
The report compares the impacts of climate change with those of other global trends. The latter include “biodiversity…
