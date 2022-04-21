Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-satellite weapons: the US has sworn off tests, and Australia should follow suit

By Cassandra Steer, Deputy Director, Institute for Space (InSpace), Australian National University
When United States Vice-President Kamala Harris was at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California earlier this week she said the US would not conduct tests of destructive, direct ascent anti-satellite missiles.

This is the first time any country has made such an explicit commitment, and the US has called for other nations to do the same.

