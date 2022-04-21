Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Confiscating Palestinian Land for a Horse Farm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A horse farm (center) operated by Israeli settlers from Shaarei Tikvah settlement (left) on Palestinian-owned land next to the separation barrier (right) in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.  © 2022 Private On April 14, 2002, Israel’s cabinet approved construction of a “separation barrier,” ostensibly to halt a wave of deadly attacks inside Israel by Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. Last week, 20 years later, I drove up to a horse farm that illustrates how the barrier serves another purpose: solidifying Israeli control over large chunks of the West Bank. About…


© Human Rights Watch -


