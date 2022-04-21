Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Forces’ Trail of Death in Bucha

By Human Rights Watch
Russian forces committed a litany of apparent war crimes during their occupation of Bucha, a town about 30 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from March 4 to 31, 2022, Human Rights Watch said in a detailed report released today. Human Rights Watch researchers who worked in Bucha from April 4 to 10, days after Russian forces withdrew from the area, found extensive evidence of summary executions, other unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, and torture, all of which would constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. “Nearly every corner in Bucha is now a crime scene,…


© Human Rights Watch -


