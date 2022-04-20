The pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women is derailing decades of progress on gender equality
By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Physical Culture, University of Waikato
Allison Jeffrey, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Alberta
Simone Fullagar, Professor, Gender Equity in Sport, Griffith University
Women have found innovative and powerful ways to cope during the pandemic – largely because official policy has failed them. That must change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 20, 2022