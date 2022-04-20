Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release Autopsy Report, Investigate Suspicious Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ayman Hadhoud. © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should urgently release the autopsy report and investigate the suspicious death of economist Ayman Hadhoud, Human Rights Watch said today. Hadhoud was forcibly disappeared on February 5 or 6, 2022, and died in the custody of security authorities on March 5, according to his death certificate. The authorities did not inform his family of his death until April 9, more than a month later. An autopsy ordered by the public prosecution took place on April 12 but without independent observers, according to friends…


© Human Rights Watch -


