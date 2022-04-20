Natural disasters cost the nation: we've calculated the income tax revenue lost in their wake
By Merve Küçük, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Mehmet Ulubasoglu, Professor of Economics, Head of the Department of Economics, and Director of the Centre for Disaster Resilience and Recovery, Deakin University
For the first time we’ve calculated what effect a natural disaster has on income tax revenue, finding a 5% decline through lower incomes and higher tax deduction claims.
