Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

By Sue Ollerhead, Senior Lecturer: Language and Literacy Education, Macquarie University
Share this article
Researchers argue that because all learning involves language, language and literacy should be taught explicitly across all school subjects. Language must be understood and learned in context.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt: Release Autopsy Report, Investigate Suspicious Death
~ Reframing narratives about climate change in Bolivia’s Gran Chaco region
~ Defunding the police is a move towards community safety
~ Should you wear a mask on a plane, bus or train when there's no mandate? 4 essential reads to help you decide
~ 'This worked much better than I thought.' Why you need to watch out for strategic lies in the federal election
~ Don't bring COVID home on election day. Plan your vote to stay safe
~ Natural disasters cost the nation: we've calculated the income tax revenue lost in their wake
~ There’s more than one way to grow a baby
~ China's demand for seaborne coal is set to drop fast and far. Australia should take note.
~ How long can Vladimir Putin hold on to power?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter