China's demand for seaborne coal is set to drop fast and far. Australia should take note.
By Jorrit Gosens, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Coal producers in Australia have seen a sudden upswing in prices and demand amid an energy crisis. It can’t continue, as China moves to shore up energy independence and cut emissions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 20, 2022