Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Police Fire on Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankans hold up their mobile phone torches during a vigil outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. © 2022 Eranga Jayawardena via AP, File. (New York) – The Sri Lankan authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the apparent use of excessive force by police, who fired on protesters demonstrating against rising fuel prices in Rambukkana, a town near Kandy in central Sri Lanka on April 19, 2022. One person was killed and at least 14 wounded. Those responsible for abuses should be disciplined or prosecuted as appropriate.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


