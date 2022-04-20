Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students of color in special education are less likely to get the help they need -- here are 3 ways teachers can do better

By Mildred Boveda, Associate Professor of Special Education, Penn State
Share this article
Students with disabilities do better when they remain in general education classes, but systemic bias often leads them to be placed in separate classrooms, a special education researcher writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Marie Antoinette – extravagant French queen has long been a symbol of female excess
~ Big development projects can have negative effects on nature and people
~ There's a place for big and small farms in securing South Africa's food supply
~ Nanotechnology has much to offer Nigeria but research needs support
~ Latest approach to Kenya election hate speech raises more questions than answers
~ Three priorities Africa's newbie on the World Bank board should focus on
~ Disabled people are being left out of COVID recovery. Here are five ways to change that
~ Did governments around the world initially over-react to the COVID-19 pandemic?
~ At the centre of controversies: Why do we love to hate and hate to love meat?
~ Climate change triggering global collapse in insect numbers: stressed farmland shows 63% decline – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter