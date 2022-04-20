Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Boris Johnson lying? A philosopher on why it's so hard to tell

By Sorin Baiasu, Professor of Philosophy, Keele University
Share this article
In defending his actions over the partygate scandal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to insist that he did not believe lockdown rules were broken when government staff gathered socially in Downing Street on various dates during 2020 and 2021.

Johnson has accepted a police fine for one of the events but attention has now turned to whether he has lied to parliament about his actions. That’s because knowingly misleading parliament is a breach of government rules that might require the prime minister’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Students of color in special education are less likely to get the help they need -- here are 3 ways teachers can do better
~ Marie Antoinette – extravagant French queen has long been a symbol of female excess
~ Big development projects can have negative effects on nature and people
~ There's a place for big and small farms in securing South Africa's food supply
~ Nanotechnology has much to offer Nigeria but research needs support
~ Latest approach to Kenya election hate speech raises more questions than answers
~ Three priorities Africa's newbie on the World Bank board should focus on
~ Disabled people are being left out of COVID recovery. Here are five ways to change that
~ Did governments around the world initially over-react to the COVID-19 pandemic?
~ At the centre of controversies: Why do we love to hate and hate to love meat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter