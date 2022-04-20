Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women's football: record crowds and soaring popularity – here's how to keep it this way

By Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
On Boxing Day 1920, a sell-out crowd of 53,000 watched a women’s football match at Liverpool’s Goodison Park, with others waiting outside. With more than 900,000 women working in munitions factories during the first world war, many factories set up women’s football teams to keep the new female workers healthy and safely…The Conversation


