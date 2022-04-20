Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prostate cancer linked to bacteria, raising hope of new test and treatment

By Rachel Hurst, Senior Research Associate, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia
Colin Cooper, Professor of Cancer Genetics, University of East Anglia
Jeremy Clark, Research Fellow, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia
Every year, around 12,000 men in the UK die from prostate cancer, but many more die with prostate cancer than from it. So knowing whether the disease is going to advance rapidly or not is important for knowing who to treat.

Our latest study, published in European Urology Oncology, sheds some light on understanding which cancers will progress…The Conversation


