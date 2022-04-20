Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tourism is the missing piece of Canada’s cannabis legalization puzzle

By Susan Dupej, SSHRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Gordon E. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Share this article
Canada is in a position to be a global leader in setting an international precedent for socially responsible and informed policy for cannabis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Students of color in special education are less likely to get the help they need -- here are 3 ways teachers can do better
~ Marie Antoinette – extravagant French queen has long been a symbol of female excess
~ Big development projects can have negative effects on nature and people
~ There's a place for big and small farms in securing South Africa's food supply
~ Nanotechnology has much to offer Nigeria but research needs support
~ Latest approach to Kenya election hate speech raises more questions than answers
~ Three priorities Africa's newbie on the World Bank board should focus on
~ Disabled people are being left out of COVID recovery. Here are five ways to change that
~ Did governments around the world initially over-react to the COVID-19 pandemic?
~ At the centre of controversies: Why do we love to hate and hate to love meat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter