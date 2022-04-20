When it comes to the rarest of diseases, the diagnosis isn't the answer – it's just the starting point
By Steven Walkley, Professor of Neuroscience, Pathology and Neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Melissa Wasserstein, Professor of Pediatric Genetic Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Deciphering the biological pathways behind rare genetic diseases often involves assembling a team of specialists to work closely with the family members of those affected.
© The Conversation
