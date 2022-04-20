Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, in countries from Angola to the US to New Zealand

By Stephen Bagwell, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Missouri-St. Louis
All of the 39 countries human rights experts tracked in 2020 experienced a decline in human rights. It’s not yet clear whether countries will quickly bounce back as the pandemic eases.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


