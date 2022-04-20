Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beer and spirits have more detrimental effects on the waistline and on cardiovascular disease risk than red or white wine

By Brittany Larsen, Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience & Graduate Assistant, Iowa State University
Research has been inconclusive on the degree to which drinking alcohol leads to the growth of harmful fat. But a new study suggests that beer and spirits are far bigger culprits than wine.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


