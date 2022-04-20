New research detects pre-eruption warning signals at Whakaari White Island and other active volcanoes
By David Dempsey, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
Alberto Ardid, Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Canterbury
Shane Cronin, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Auckland
Before the deadly eruption of Whakaari White Island in December 2019, pressure and a tremor built up in a pattern seen in other volcanoes. It could help scientists develop an early-warning system.
- Wednesday, April 20, 2022