Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: RSF launches new #FreeAssange petition as Home Secretary considers extradition order

By Anastasia Gaye
Share this article
NewsFollowing a district court order referring the extradition of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange back to the Home Office, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched a new petition calling on Home Secretary Priti Patel to reject Assange’s extradition to the United States. RSF urges supporters to join the call on the Home Secretary to #FreeAssange by signing and sharing the petition before 18 May!On 20 April, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued an order referring Julian Assange’s extradition back to the Home Office.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ To stay in the game directors need to rewire corporate missions and bring new faces to the table
~ New research detects pre-eruption warning signals at Whakaari White Island and other active volcanoes
~ Early warnings for floods in South Africa: engineering for future climate change
~ The Valneva COVID vaccine has been approved for use in the UK – here's what the evidence says
~ Labor vows to tackle the NDIS crisis – what's needed is more autonomy for people with disability
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie invites independent candidates to call him for a chat about approaching a hung parliament
~ How we can engage Muslims to promote clean energy: the case of Indonesia
~ Refugees in Europe Need Mental Health Support
~ Afghanistan: Herat Women’s Prison Head Missing 6 Months
~ Central African Republic: First-ever SCC trial ensures alleged war criminals face justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter