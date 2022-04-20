Labor vows to tackle the NDIS crisis – what's needed is more autonomy for people with disability
By Karen R Fisher, Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Eloise Hummell, Research Fellow, Disability & Rehabilitation, Griffith University
Labor has announced its plan to fix the problems plaguing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). If elected it will conduct a review into the NDIS, co-designed with people with disability.
The announcement is welcome news to voters with disability and their families. Currently they face many problems to become an NDIS participant and to keep the support they need.
A review is a good start,…
