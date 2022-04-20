Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Wilkie invites independent candidates to call him for a chat about approaching a hung parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Michelle Grattan speaks with Independent MP Andrew Wilkie about how he would approach the situation if the election produces no clear winner. No deals. But maybe a letter on giving confidence and supplyThe Conversation


