Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: how to read political polls - and why we can expect a lot of drama on election night

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Two-party preferred (2PP) has always been considered the best measure of who might win government. But at this election, nothing is certain.The Conversation


