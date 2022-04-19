Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Military Finally Ends Abusive ‘Virginity Test’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protesting so-called “virginity tests” and sexual violence in Indonesian schools and universities during the Women's March rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 2020. © 2020 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch Indonesia’s armed forces have finally ended all so-called “virginity tests” as part of the recruitment process for women. Last week, Indonesian armed forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Sudirman announced that all three branches of the military – the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force – had “effectively ended virginity tests” for recruitment. The military’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


