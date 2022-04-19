Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to survive a tactical nuclear bomb? Defence experts explain

By Robert K. Niven, Associate Professor, Australian Defence Force Academy
Chi-King Lee, Professor of Civil Engineering, Australian Defence Force Academy
Damith Mohotti, Senior Lecturer in Civil Engineering, Australian Defence Force Academy
Paul Hazell, Professor of Impact Dynamics (UNSW Canberra), Australian Defence Force Academy
There has been widespread discussion of Russia’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine.

Russia is estimated to have thousands of tactical nuclear weapons – possibly the world’s largest stockpile – which could be deployed at any time. The use of nuclear weapons is also embedded in Russian


© The Conversation -


