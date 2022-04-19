Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegalese journalist to be tried for insulting police officer

By assistante Afrique
NewsCalling for the withdrawal of all charges against Pape Malick Thiam, a TV reporter due to appear in court tomorrow in Dakar on a charge of insulting a police officer, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges those in charge of the Senegalese security forces to prioritise dialogue with journalists amid a surge in threats and attacks against media personnel.A reporter for the privately-owned 7TV channel, Thiam was arrested during an altercation with a policeman at a court in Dakar on 14 April, when he want to cover a hearing wi


© Reporters without borders -


