Human Rights Observatory

Somalia is still fragile: what the new African Union mission can do to help stabilise it

By Hassan Khannenje, Adjunct professor, Wayne State University
The African Union Mission in Somalia – (AMISOM) – has ended its 15-year political and military experiment in post-conflict state building. On 1 April 2022, a shift took place as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) came into being. The transition’s mission is to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country.

The initial mission’s mandate – which began in 2007 and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


