Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houthis Commit to End Violations Against Children in Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Child soldiers with Houthi fighters hold weapons during a demonstration in Sanaa on March 13, 2015. © 2015 Reuters Seven years into a catastrophic war in Yemen, the Houthis have signed an action plan with the United Nations, pledging to end recruitment and use of children as soldiers, killing and maiming of children, and attacks against schools and hospitals. The pledge comes two weeks into a two-month ceasefire that many hope will lead to more formal peace talks.   During the war, the Houthis have committed massive violations against children. Houthi rockets, indiscriminate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The controversial Victorian novel that argued for the Deceased Wife’s Sister’s Marriage Act
~ Why African scientists are studying the genes of African species, and how they do it
~ Africa's relationship with India: a diplomat's view
~ Somalia is still fragile: what the new African Union mission can do to help stabilise it
~ No signs of a true transition in Chad a year after Idriss Déby’s death
~ Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash and a colonial reckoning
~ Housing co-ops could solve Canada's housing affordability crisis
~ 'Living with COVID-19' must be more than an empty phrase: Individuals need tools to manage BA.2 and future waves
~ 6 ways to build resilience and hope into young people's learning about climate change
~ The Falklands War, 40 years on: why 'Las Malvinas' are still such an emotive issue in Argentina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter