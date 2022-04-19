Tolerance.ca
Students with caring responsibilities face significant challenges – but universities are hindering rather than helping them

By Jessica Runacres, Senior Lecturer in Research Practice, Staffordshire University
Daniel Herron, Lecturer in Psychology, Staffordshire University
Roughly 6% of the UK population provide informal unpaid care, and 60% of people in the UK will be carers at some point in their lives. This includes a number of people who are carers while studying at university.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


