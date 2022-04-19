Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pranks and propaganda: Russian laws against 'fake news' target Ukrainians and the opposition, not pro-Putin pranksters

By Stanislav Budnitsky, Postdoctoral Fellow, Russian and East European Institute, Indiana University
When they launched their war on Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian authorities also unleashed an all-out assault on dissent at home. Within weeks, the Kremlin blocked access to nearly all remaining critical media outlets as well as to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

As part of the communication crackdown, the Russian parliament – the State Duma – passed draconian laws to limit speech relating to the Russian-Ukrainian war, laws that lawmakers deemed necessary to fight…The Conversation


