Jaguars could return to the US Southwest – but only if they have pathways to move north
By Ganesh Marin, Ph.D. Student in Wildlife Conservation and Management, University of Arizona
John Koprowski, Dean, Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, University of Wyoming
Keeping landscapes connected can help protect wild animals and plants. In the US Southwest, border wall construction is closing off corridors that jaguars and other at-risk species use.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 19, 2022