Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stop pressuring journalists in Central Asia over Ukraine war coverage, RSF says

By stagiaire-europe
NewsTo avoid offending their Russian neighbour, the authorities in the five Central Asian republics are pressuring their media to provide “neutral” coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or ignore it altogether. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on these governments to allow journalists to cover the war and its consequences as they see fit.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


