Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hepatitis cases are increasing among children in the UK – could COVID have a role to play?

By Conor Meehan, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Nottingham Trent University
While COVID-19 hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause, the leading contender is actually adenovirus, a common infection in children that can lead to hepatitis on rare occasions.The Conversation


