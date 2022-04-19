Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Jailed Activist Ends Hunger Strike

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Merzoug Touati © 2021 Facebook (Beirut) – An unjustly imprisoned Algerian blogger and activist ended the hunger strike he had begun three weeks ago to protest both his detention and the conditions in which he was being held, Human Rights Watch said today. The Algerian authorities should immediately release the activist, Merzoug Touati, who was prosecuted for his online criticism of prison conditions. Touati was detained on December 28, 2021, and sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dinars (US$700) on January 3, 2022, for “offending state institutions”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


