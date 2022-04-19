Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Drop Charges Against Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rabie al-Ablaq  © Private (Washington) – Moroccan authorities should drop charges against a social media commentator who risks up to four years in prison on a charge of disrespecting the king, Human Rights Watch said today. This case is the latest in a series of prosecutions against social media commentators criticizing the king. A court in the northern city of al-Hoceima tried the commentator Rabie al-Ablaq on April 11, 2022, and is expected to issue its verdict on April 25. The charge stems from two videos posted on Facebook and YouTube in which he addressed the…


© Human Rights Watch


