Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do poison pills work? A finance expert explains the anti-takeover tool that Twitter hopes will keep Elon Musk at bay

By Tuugi Chuluun, Associate Professor of Finance, Loyola University Maryland
Share this article
Takeovers are usually friendly affairs. Corporate executives engage in top-secret talks, with one company or group of investors making a bid for another business. After some negotiating, the companies engaged in the merger or acquisition announce a deal has been struck.

But other takeovers are more hostile in nature. Not every company wants to be taken over. This is the case with Elon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why does my cat wake me up so early, and what can I do about it?
~ The workforce in the child protection system needs urgent reform
~ #SetTheAgenda: What The Conversation's readers want politicians to address this federal election
~ Tiwi Islands offshore gas fight shows public banks are under real pressure over fossil fuel funding
~ So what is the good of book reviewing? A review of a review of the reviewers
~ How Tolkien and Lord of the Rings inspired the commercial and artistic success of the fantasy fiction genre
~ Australia would be among the biggest economic losers from a new cold war
~ Plant-based patties, lab-grown meat and insects: how the protein industry is innovating to meet demand
~ Climate policy in 2022 is no longer a political bin-fire – but it remains a smouldering issue for voters
~ If Labor wins the election, he is set to become the next federal treasurer. So who is Jim Chalmers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter