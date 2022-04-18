Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The workforce in the child protection system needs urgent reform

By Erica Russ, Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Bob Lonne, Adjunct Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Daryl Higgins, Professor & Director, Institute of Child Protection Studies, Australian Catholic University
Louise Morley, Lecturer, University of New England
Maria Harries, Senior Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Mark Driver, Research Assistant, University of New England
The crisis in child welfare in Australia has, for too long, resulted in too many children taken into care, with many not receiving the timely assistance and care they and their families need.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are 11 times more likelyThe Conversation


