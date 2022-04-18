Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche

By Gregory Carleton, Professor of Russian Studies, Tufts University
As Western sanctions seek to isolate Russia, they also perversely reinforce the country’s mythic view of itself as a special place that outsiders want to destroy.The Conversation


