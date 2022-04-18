Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from the Hill: Labor holds 53-47% lead but Albanese takes a hit in Newspoll

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Labor has clung to its 53-47% two-party lead in the latest Newspoll, but Anthony Albanese’s ratings have taken a knock after his error-prone first week of the campaign.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt's jailed blogger Alaa Abdelfatah brings up second nationality for the first time as patience runs dry
~ Russia faces first foreign default since 1918 – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine
~ How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche
~ He's the treasurer who may become the next leader of the Liberal Party. So how high can Josh Frydenberg fly?
~ Africa has ambitious goals for 2063: plans for outer space hold the key to success
~ Toxic mix of bandits, arms, drugs and terrorism is alarming Nigerians: what now?
~ South Africa's constitutional democracy debate: echoes of an inglorious past
~ As COVID hit Kenya and South Africa, race and class fears were amplified on Twitter
~ Spain: EU must act to end spyware abuse after prominent Catalans targeted with Pegasus
~ Cardiac rehab for heart patients saves lives and money, so why isn’t it used more?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter