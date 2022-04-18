Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New budget offers Canada a chance to get employee ownership right

By Simon Pek, Assistant Professor, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Share this article
For Canadians hoping to emerge from the pandemic with better jobs, a stronger economy and reduced inequality, employee ownership combined with employee participation is a promising way to get there.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt's jailed blogger Alaa Abdelfatah brings up second nationality for the first time as patience runs dry
~ Russia faces first foreign default since 1918 – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine
~ How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche
~ He's the treasurer who may become the next leader of the Liberal Party. So how high can Josh Frydenberg fly?
~ View from the Hill: Labor holds 53-47% lead but Albanese takes a hit in Newspoll
~ Africa has ambitious goals for 2063: plans for outer space hold the key to success
~ Toxic mix of bandits, arms, drugs and terrorism is alarming Nigerians: what now?
~ South Africa's constitutional democracy debate: echoes of an inglorious past
~ As COVID hit Kenya and South Africa, race and class fears were amplified on Twitter
~ Spain: EU must act to end spyware abuse after prominent Catalans targeted with Pegasus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter