Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it possible to heal the damage we have already done to the Earth?

By Scott Denning, Professor of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
Share this article
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Is it possible to heal the damage we have already done to the Earth? – Anthony, age 13

Sometimes it may seem that humans have altered the Earth beyond repair. But our planet is an incredible system in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egypt's jailed blogger Alaa Abdelfatah brings up second nationality for the first time as patience runs dry
~ Russia faces first foreign default since 1918 – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine
~ How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche
~ He's the treasurer who may become the next leader of the Liberal Party. So how high can Josh Frydenberg fly?
~ View from the Hill: Labor holds 53-47% lead but Albanese takes a hit in Newspoll
~ Africa has ambitious goals for 2063: plans for outer space hold the key to success
~ Toxic mix of bandits, arms, drugs and terrorism is alarming Nigerians: what now?
~ South Africa's constitutional democracy debate: echoes of an inglorious past
~ As COVID hit Kenya and South Africa, race and class fears were amplified on Twitter
~ Spain: EU must act to end spyware abuse after prominent Catalans targeted with Pegasus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter