Russia faces first foreign default in over a century – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine
By Michael A. Allen, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Matthew DiGiuseppe, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Leiden University
Russia is on the verge of defaulting on its foreign debt, which not only could have severe economic consequences but could also complicate Putin’s ability to wage a prolonged war in Ukraine.
- Monday, April 18, 2022